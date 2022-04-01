Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ LNT opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.