Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $206.99

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €206.99 ($227.46) and traded as high as €218.15 ($239.73). Allianz shares last traded at €216.30 ($237.69), with a volume of 1,101,203 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).
The business has a 50-day moving average of €214.21 and a 200 day moving average of €206.99.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.