Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.63

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.63 and traded as high as C$47.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$46.63, with a volume of 280,865 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

