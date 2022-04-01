Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 9,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

