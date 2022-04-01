Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,453,466 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,453,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,455,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 453,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,580. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

