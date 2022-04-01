Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 485,752 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 485,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.17 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

