Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $190,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.60. 69,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

