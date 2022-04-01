Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 320,539 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 320,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $193,104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

