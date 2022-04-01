Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $162.04 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,156 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Target as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

