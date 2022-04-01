Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $164.50 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,546,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.40% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.