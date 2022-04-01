Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $196.73 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,619,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,728,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.64% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. 64,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $103.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

