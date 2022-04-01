Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.57% of Novanta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.61. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,267. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

