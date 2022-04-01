Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.42% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

