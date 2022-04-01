ALLY Achieves Market Cap of $4.38 Million (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $4.38 million and $30,502.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00108427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.