Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 791,485 shares.The stock last traded at $171.95 and had previously closed at $163.29.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $215,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

