Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.51

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.51 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 148.30 ($1.94). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 148.30 ($1.94), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 61.40, a current ratio of 94.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

