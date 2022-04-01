Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $117,608.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,814.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,151.62 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,703.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,806.08.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,797,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.