Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €37.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

ALSMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 916,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

