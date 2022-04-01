AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.42

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.42 and traded as high as C$28.35. AltaGas shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 663,845 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

