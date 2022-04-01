Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

