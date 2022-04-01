AltraVue Capital LLC Acquires 1,362,370 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners comprises 3.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.55% of BGC Partners worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.68.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

