AltraVue Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for about 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Argan worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE AGX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.