AltraVue Capital LLC Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 3.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

NYSE:NVR traded up $76.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,543.77. 1,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,963.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,173.74. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,466.07 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

