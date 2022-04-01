AltraVue Capital LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping makes up 2.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Concrete Pumping worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

