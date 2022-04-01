AltraVue Capital LLC Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,390 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for about 3.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

