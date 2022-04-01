AltraVue Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on STC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

