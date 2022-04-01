AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 377,470 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 277.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,603 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,438,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.