AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Winmark comprises 2.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Winmark worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Winmark by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WINA traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.55.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

WINA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

