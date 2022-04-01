AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies accounts for 3.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 5.15% of UFP Technologies worth $27,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

