ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $16.90

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.86. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $711.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

