American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

AEL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 673,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,266. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.