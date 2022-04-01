American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in American Express by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,350. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

