American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 501,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.79. 3,802,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

