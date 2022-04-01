Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.28. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 368,313 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,807,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 306,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

