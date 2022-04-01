Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

