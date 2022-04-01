Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerisur Resources (ASUXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.