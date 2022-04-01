Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.05% of Amkor Technology worth $185,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 479,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 4,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,971. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

