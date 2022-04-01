Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF makes up about 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 74.03% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $34,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

