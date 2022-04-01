ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

