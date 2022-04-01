Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 82,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

