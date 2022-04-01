Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) to announce sales of $267.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.60 million and the lowest is $254.80 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,891.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.88.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

