Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Leslie’s posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

