Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 346,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

