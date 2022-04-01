Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.43). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

