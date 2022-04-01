Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/31/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.
- 3/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $128.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $196.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ASND opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.