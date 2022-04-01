Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

3/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00.

3/7/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $128.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $196.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.