Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Middlesex Water is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/29/2022 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/28/2022 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2022 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/18/2022 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/15/2022 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Middlesex Water stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

