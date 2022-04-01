Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,450 ($71.39).

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/18/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 4,400 ($57.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,954 ($38.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.76). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,482.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,205.19.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.12), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,311,763.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

