Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 1st (AIBRF, BKIMF, CAIXY, CDEV, CEA, CMA, DVDCF, LYSFY, MHGVY, SAN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 1st:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get AIB Group plc alerts:

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.40.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $96.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.