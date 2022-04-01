Analyzing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47% First Northern Community Bancorp 25.80% 9.35% 0.76%

This table compares Broadway Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.05 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.28 First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.46 $14.19 million $0.98 10.40

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northern Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadway Financial and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

