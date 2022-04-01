Analyzing Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) & 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and 1Life Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $623.32 million 3.64 -$254.64 million ($1.60) -7.38

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oncology Institute and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 3 11 0 2.79

1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential upside of 100.13%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% 1Life Healthcare -40.85% -22.78% -13.45%

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Oncology Institute on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2021, it had 703,000 consumer and enterprise members, and 33,000 At-Risk members; 182 medical offices in 25 markets; and 8,500 enterprise clients in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

